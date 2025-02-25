Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.23. 293,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 834,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Enviri by 90.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 130,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 344.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enviri by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Enviri by 36.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Enviri by 18.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

