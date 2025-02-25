Kingswood (LON:KWG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Kingswood Stock Down 10.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.21.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

