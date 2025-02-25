Scancell (LON:SCLP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.19 ($0.10), with a volume of 987907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

Scancell Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scancell Company Profile

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

