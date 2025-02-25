NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 76447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27.

About NextSource Materials

(Get Free Report)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.