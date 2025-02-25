National Bankshares Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$72.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.17.

Shares of BRP stock traded down C$0.28 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.29. 41,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,476. BRP has a 1-year low of C$57.30 and a 1-year high of C$102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.46.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

