1,855 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Prasad Wealth Partners LLC

Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.