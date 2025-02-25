Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 182,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 342,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $691.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Power Solutions International news, major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 17,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $662,493.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,981,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,824,423.96. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock worth $1,683,476 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Solutions International
About Power Solutions International
Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.
