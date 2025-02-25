IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.30 and last traded at $60.61, with a volume of 60903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,335,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 999,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 534,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,874 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

