Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 25th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Sempra are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, exploration, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are a key part of the financial market, reflecting the performance and prospects of the energy sector in response to global demand and economic factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $27.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.25. The company had a trading volume of 85,575,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,636,469. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.70, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.28. 15,368,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,388,957. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.93. The firm has a market cap of $957.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88.

Sempra (SRE)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

NYSE:SRE traded down $16.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,675,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.98. Sempra has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

