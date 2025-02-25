Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February 25th (AB, CCEP, CHMI, DPZ, GDS, LILA, O, ROST, TEM, TPR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 25th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $38.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

