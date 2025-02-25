Weinberger Asset Management Inc Sells 904 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Weinberger Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 6.5% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $218,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $156.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.67, for a total value of $1,486,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,795,295.48. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total transaction of $4,465,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,705,779.25. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,092,846. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.