Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Issues Earnings Results

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 15.38%.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

