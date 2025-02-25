Strategent Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $600.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.86. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $517.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.