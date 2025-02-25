Amalgamated Bank Sells 513 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $81,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $988.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $941.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $823.89. The stock has a market cap of $422.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

