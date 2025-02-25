Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 13.9% – Time to Buy?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.82. 1,468,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 608,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$317.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In related news, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$30,609.52. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.