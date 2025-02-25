Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 27,018,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 77,394,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.56.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

