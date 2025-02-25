Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

