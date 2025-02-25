Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading Down 17.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) fell 17.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.18. 14,891,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 14,551,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEM shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Tempus AI news, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 1,320 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,990. The trade was a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $25,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,248.14. This trade represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,583,467 shares of company stock valued at $130,542,311.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

