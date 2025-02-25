Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.80-$0.86 EPS.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,715,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

