Strategent Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.6% of Strategent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 193.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

