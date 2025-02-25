Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.65. 18,500,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 26,312,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 4.78.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,875,955 shares in the company, valued at $35,658,786. This trade represents a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Applied Digital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

