Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.03 and last traded at $165.84. 2,765,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,911,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $398.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,047,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,000. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.