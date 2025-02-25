Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB traded down $11.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.76. 513,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $96.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.