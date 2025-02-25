Leerink Partners Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $40.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Leerink Partners from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $12.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 54,291,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,145,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,275 shares of company stock valued at $37,247,354 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,626,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after purchasing an additional 206,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.