American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.310-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.31 to $10.50 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.14. 1,899,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,893. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $170.46 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day moving average is $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

