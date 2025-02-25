HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 68,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,794. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.48 million, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

