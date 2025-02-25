Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85 to $7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.570 billion to $1.610 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.850-7.150 EPS.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

NYSE:AWI traded up $8.07 on Tuesday, hitting $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 445,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,249. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $110.68 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

