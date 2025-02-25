iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,922 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

