Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 26,289,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 73,304,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

