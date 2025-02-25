MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,890 shares.The stock last traded at $12.55 and had previously closed at $12.33.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.7 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.
MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.
