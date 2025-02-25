Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 1953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.15.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 8.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.11. The firm has a market cap of C$706.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc is a mineral project exploration and development company with a focus on identifying and developing mineral projects, and ultimately mines, associated with the metals necessary for electrification, in particular, copper, gold, silver, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and the platinum group metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.