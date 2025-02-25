Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.34), Zacks reports.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,950. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $86.24 and a 12 month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSPI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

