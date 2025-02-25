Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY26 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY26 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.22 billion. Home Depot also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $387.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.