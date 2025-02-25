Best Medical Stocks To Watch Now – February 24th

UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Tempus AI, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies that operate in healthcare-related industries, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. They offer investors a means to capitalize on trends and innovations in the medical field, while also being subject to industry-specific risks like regulatory changes and research outcomes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $462.07. 3,795,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,769,028. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.25. 17,360,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,901,355. The firm has a market cap of $757.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.18 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,192,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,303,801. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $13.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $887.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $841.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $801.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $847.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $711.40 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.39. 5,386,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,063. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.93 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $3.61 on Monday, hitting $71.70. 12,037,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $90.78. 7,212,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,010,694. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. The company has a market cap of $229.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.04 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Featured Stories