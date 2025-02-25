Tenret Co LLC Has $807,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,814,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,104,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $496.30 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $600.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $586.86. The company has a market cap of $517.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

