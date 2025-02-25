Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Keystone Law Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.41). 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,021. The stock has a market cap of £162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.56. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 494.34 ($6.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
