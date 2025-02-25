Keystone Law Group’s (KEYS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Keystone Law Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEYS stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.41). 5,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,021. The stock has a market cap of £162.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 541.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 588.56. Keystone Law Group has a 52-week low of GBX 494.34 ($6.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 730 ($9.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Keystone Law Group plc provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, and immigration.

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.