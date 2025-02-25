Brown Financial Advisors Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

