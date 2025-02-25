Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNW opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.07.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

