MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.90 and last traded at $96.91, with a volume of 148698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,575 shares of company stock worth $901,868. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,494,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,451,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after buying an additional 530,620 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,228,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 292,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

