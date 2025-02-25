Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 15.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.46. 252,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 206,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Cormark downgraded Dye & Durham from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$27.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.21. The stock has a market cap of C$905.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.35.

In other Dye & Durham news, Director Eric Shahinian acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.35 per share, with a total value of C$213,433.29. Also, insider Plantro Ltd. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.15, for a total transaction of C$19,150,000.00. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Ltd is engaged in providing cloud-based software and technology solutions designed to improve efficiency and increase productivity for legal and business professionals. The company has business operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. The customers include law firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations.

