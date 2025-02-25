Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 20.8% – What’s Next?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) was up 20.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 735,659 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 595,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Sintana Energy

In other news, Director Robert Bose sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$30,609.52. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total value of C$85,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

