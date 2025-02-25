FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.88.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $444.42 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.12 and a 200 day moving average of $493.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

