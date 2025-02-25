Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

