Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.550-1.740 EPS.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 437,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 208.70%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

