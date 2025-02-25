Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 37,483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3,996.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,483 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 156,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $604.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.02. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.