Liberty Media Corporation Schedules 2025 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Liberty Media Corporation has announced that its 2025 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time. The decision, disclosed in a current Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 21, 2025, marks a change from the previous year’s meeting schedule.

Get alerts:

Stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 24, 2025, will have the opportunity to listen, vote, and submit questions during the online session. Participants can log in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LMC2025 using the 16-digit control number found on their proxy materials. A technical support number will be made available on the meeting website 10 minutes before the session begins.

Notably, the meeting date has been advanced by more than 20 days compared to last year’s Annual Meeting, which was held on June 10, 2024. As a result, Liberty Media’s bylaws require that stockholder proposals and nominations for board director candidates be submitted to the Corporate Secretary at its executive offices in Englewood, Colorado, no later than the close of business on March 3, 2025.

In addition to the dedicated virtual meeting platform, the webcast will also be accessible on the company’s website. An archive of the webcast will be available after the necessary SEC filings have been completed.

Liberty Media Corporation, which operates interests in media, sports, and entertainment, attributes its businesses to two tracking stock groups: the Formula One Group and the Liberty Live Group. The Formula One Group includes subsidiaries such as Formula 1 and Quint, along with other minority investments, while the Liberty Live Group encompasses the company’s stake in Live Nation and additional minority investments.

The announcement underscores Liberty Media’s continued efforts to engage its stockholders through improved accessibility and transparency ahead of its forthcoming corporate events.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Formula One Group’s 8K filing here.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading