Best Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – February 24th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Chubb, Norfolk Southern, and Berry Global Group are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods or the provision of related services such as fertilizers, seeds, and equipment. These stocks can be influenced by commodity prices, weather conditions, and global food demand, making them an important sector for investors interested in the agricultural industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.29. 2,268,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,167. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.54. 609,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,786. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $6.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.41. 578,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,746. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.55. Chubb has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,566. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.08. 1,806,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,558. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Featured Stories