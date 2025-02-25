Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 137,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 103,624 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $48.88.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $855.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,401,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

