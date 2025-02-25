Canton Hathaway LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

AMD stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

