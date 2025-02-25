MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 396 shares.The stock last traded at $26.20 and had previously closed at $26.05.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

